Washington’s anti-Beijing provocations harm interests of US allies in APR — expert

SHANGHAI, August 17. /TASS/. US provocations against China by no means agree with the interests of Washington’s allies in the Asia-Pacific Region, including Japan, the deputy director of the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, Yan Anlin, told TASS on Wednesday.

"Continued provocations by the US have caused serious damage to the already undermined relations between China and the United States. Also, they caused a serious impact on stability in the Taiwan Strait. They (provocations - TASS) by no means meet the interests of the countries in the Asia-Pacific Region, including the interests of the US ally Japan," Yan said.

He emphasized the United States’s role as the instigator of the latest provocation, involving the recent visit of a US congressional delegation to Taipei. Separatists from the Democratic Progressive Party of Taiwan and Japan acted as accomplices. "The latest provocation by the US indicates that the United States continues along the wrong path, thus causing further damage China-US relations," the expert said.

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait region escalated again after a delegation of US lawmakers visited Taiwan on August 14-15. On August 2-3, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island, which drew sharp criticism from Beijing. The Chinese armed forces responded by conducting large-scale drills including live rocket launches in six zones around the island, as well as a series of exercises in various water areas along its coast.