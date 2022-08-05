NATO’s irresponsible policy adds to risks of nuclear conflict — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 5. /TASS/. NATO’s reckless policy of moving its nuclear potential closer to the Russian borders only adds to the risks of a nuclear conflict, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geneva office Andrey Belousov said on Friday.

"NATO openly says that it is a nuclear alliance. US nuclear weapons are deployed on the territories of non-nuclear allied countries, practical scenarios of their use involving non-nuclear countries are being looked at," he said at the Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"The anti-Russian orientation of these steps is not concealed, and it is publicly said that these potentials may be moved closer to the Russian borders. Such reckless actions are adversely telling on international security, increasing the risks of a nuclear conflict and hampering disarmament efforts," he said.

"The US nuclear weapons should return to their home territory and the infrastructure of their deployment in Europe should be dismantled. NATO must stop the practice of joint nuclear missions," he stressed.