Putin arrives in Tehran for summit of guarantors of Astana process for Syria

TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tehran Tuesday, where he will take part in three rounds of bilateral negotiations and in the summit of the guarantor states of the Astana process for settlement in Syria.

According to Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, Putin will begin the visit by meeting with the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi. Then, he will meet the Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei and with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Later, the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey will gather for the Astana process summit. After the negotiations, the sides will adopt a joint statement and will make a statement for the media.