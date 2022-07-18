Russia to determine conditions for use of foreign software amid sanctions — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, July 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin upheld the proposal to prepare a decree that would determine the conditions for the use of foreign software in the country amid sanctions in order not to punish bona fide users and to prevent technological setback. He also supported a number of ideas related to the use of software at critical infrastructure facilities.

Putin announced this after listening to the report of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko on the progress of digital transformation in the country.

"I repeat once again: a lot has been done, and the proposals that you have worded will certainly be supported. The draft decree needs to be prepared, it will be signed. In general, we will work together on strengthening the regulatory framework," Putin said.

In his report Chernyshenko said that, despite external restrictions and the withdrawal of foreign companies from the Russian market, the potential of the country's IT industry makes it possible to fully compensate for the consequences of sanctions within 3-5 years.

Nevertheless, he noted that before competitive solutions appear in all niches, the authorities need to determine the conditions for using foreign software. It is important, on the one hand, not to punish bona fide users, but, on the other hand, it is necessary to avoid the setback in technologies. He suggested that the relevant draft decree can be prepared in the very near future.