Embassy bashes Romania’s prosecutor over scheme to investigate Russia’s special operation

BUCHAREST, July 13. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Romania has castigated the country’s top prosecutor for plans to investigate "crimes against Romanian nationals" committed during Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

"The Romanian Prosecutor General’s Office’s plans to launch a criminal investigation into ‘crimes against Romanian nationals’ based on false assessments of the causes and nature of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine look like a clumsy ploy at shifting the blame," the embassy said in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday. "Could it be about the hundreds of Romanians who, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, are fighting for the rogue Kiev regime and, consequently, are not covered by international conventions on prisoners of war?" the embassy mused.

The military prosecution department of the Romanian Prosecutor General’s Office announced on Monday that it had opened a criminal case to look into actions during Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, particularly against Romanians. A questionnaire was later posted on the website of the Prosecutor General’s Office, which prosecutors intend to use to collect information on those affected by the military operation and its victims.

On February 17, tensions escalated along the line of contact in Donbass. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics reported the heaviest shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in months. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics within the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as they were at the beginning of 2014, based on the DPR and LPR constitutions. On February 24, Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize and denazify the country.