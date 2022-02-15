Putin, Scholz agree to think on resolution of issues around RT, Deutsche Welle

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Moscow and Berlin will think of the ways to resolve the issues with broadcasts of RT DE and Deutsche Welle in Germany and Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following his talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"We discussed today with Mister Federal Chancellor both the issues of Deutsche Welle’s work in Russia and RT[‘s operation] in the Federal Republic," the Russian head of state said.

"I wouldn’t want to go into details now in order not to complicate the situation but we agreed that we will think of how it is possible to resolve these issues," Putin stressed.