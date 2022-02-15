Putin-Scholz talks end, lasting more than three hours

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Kremlin lasted more than three hours, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Putin and Scholz began one-on-one talks in the Kremlin and then the two leaders continued the conversation during a working breakfast.

After the negotiations the leaders will tell journalists about the outcome at the press conference.

At the beginning of talks, Putin stressed that the meeting would focus on the issues of legally binding security guarantees for Russia, de-escalation in Ukraine and Russian-German cooperation.