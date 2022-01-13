CSTO withdrawal from Kazakhstan to end on January 19 — Shoigu

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The CSTO Collective peacekeeping forces will completely withdraw from Kazakhstan on January 19, according to the plan, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin Thursday.

"Tomorrow, 14 Russian planes will remove all forces of our colleagues from Armenia, Tajikistan, and Belarus; our Kyrgyz colleagues will withdraw on their own, considering that they are close. Then, the withdrawal will proceed for five days, as the remaining peacekeeping forces will hand over their facilities. We plan to wrap up all operations on January 19," Shoigu said.

Shoigu noted that an airlift was organized for the relocation of troops.

"Over 80 aircraft were engaged because we had to relocate peacekeeping forces of all CSTO member states: Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and, of course, Russian contingent with vehicles," Shoigu said.