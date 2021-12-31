Union State to neutralize losses related to NATO approaching - Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. The concerted action program in the sphere of foreign policy of the Union State of Russia and Belarus anticipates neutralization of threats related to NATO infrastructure coming closer to borders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS in an interview.

"This document provides for close coordination of steps on international floors, including in cooperation with other states and associations. In particular, this refers to jointly opposing information campaigns launched against us, politicizing in activities of international organization, and imposing the NATO-centric security model in Europe," the Minister noted.

The program provides a notable role to cooperation for neutralization of threats "related to NATO military infrastructure approaching borders of the Union State," Lavrov said.

Document signing is the response to the West against improper sanction pressure, discrediting of bilateral cooperation between Russia and Belarus and meddling in internal affairs of both states for the purpose of destabilizing sociopolitical conditions, the Minister stressed.