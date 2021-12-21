Putin tells Scholz Kiev evades Minsk-2 commitments

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the phone that Ukraine is still evading its commitments under the Minsk 2 agreements, the Kremlin press service said.

The settlement of the internal Ukrainian conflict was discussed at the request of the German chancellor, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin has informed in detail what the state of affairs was in this regard, noting in particular that Kiev is persistent in evading its commitments under the Minsk agreements of 2015, which is the actual reason that stands in the way of a new Normandy Format summit," the statement said.

The Kremlin said that Putin and Scholz agreed to continue exchanging opinions on these and other subjects of the international and bilateral agenda as part of further contacts.

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz officially became Germany’s new chancellor on December 8, replacing Angela Merkel. His candidacy was supported by 395 Bundestag’s lawmakers, with 303 votes against him. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier handed him an official certificate designating him as chancellor and he was sworn in together with the members of his cabinet.