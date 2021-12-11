US diplomat to hold talks with Russian deputy chief of staff in Moscow - source

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak will hold a meeting with Karen Donfried, the US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, in Moscow on December 15, a source at the Russian Presidential Executive Office told TASS on Saturday.

"The meeting is planned for Wednesday," the source said.

Earlier in the day, the US Department of State announced in a press release that Donfried would make visits to Moscow and Kiev on December 13-15, and then would travel to Brussels to consult with allies and partners.

"Dr. Karen Donfried will travel to Kyiv, Ukraine and Moscow, Russia December 13-15 to meet with senior government officials to discuss Russia’s military buildup and to reinforce the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. Assistant Secretary Donfried will emphasize that we can make diplomatic progress on ending the conflict in the Donbas through implementation of the Minsk agreements in support of the Normandy Format," the press release says.

The Department of State added that Donfried would travel to Brussels on December 15-16 to consult with NATO allies and EU partners on efforts to pursue a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.