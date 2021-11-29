Chances exist for better Russia-NATO relations, says Russian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Chances for better relations between Russia and NATO do exist, if NATO finally understands the real interests of European security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.

"Are there any chances for the improvement [in Russia-NATO relations]? Yes, there are, if the understanding of the real interests of European security wins the upper hand. And it is obviously not in the interests of European security to push relations with Russia closer to the dangerous line," he said at a meeting of the Valdai discussion club.

According to the Russian diplomat, Russia’s initiatives are geared to move away from this dangerous line. He recalled that back in 2018 Russia invited NATO to resume dialogue, including consultations between military experts to discuss issues of mutual interest and of serious concern for Moscow and its Western partners.

"Russia called for measures to reduce military activities along the line of direct contact between Russia and NATO in the Baltic countries, the Black Sea, and in the Arctic region on the basis of reciprocity, for improving mechanisms of the prevention of dangerous military activities and incidents in the air space and at sea, first of all in the Baltic and Black Seas," he said.

"If NATO is ready for real work, the implementation of these steps will help improve the situation not only in the relations between Russia and NATO but in the European and Euro-Atlantic region in general," Grushko stressed.