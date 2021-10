MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Senator Maria Lvova-Belova as Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights, according to a decree posted on the Kremlin website on Wednesday.

"Maria Alexeyevna Lvova-Belova shall be appointed Russia’s Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights for five years," the document reads.

Lvova-Belova is a graduate of the ‘school of governors'.