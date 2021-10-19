Taliban to ask for economic and political assistance at Moscow meeting — spokesman

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) delegation to the Moscow consultations on Afghanistan will ask for economic and political support from the participating countries, Taliban Spokesman and Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabihullah Mujahid told TASS on Tuesday.

"We will ask the countries participating in the Moscow conference, our neighbors, to provide assistance to us, especially in the economic and political-and-diplomatic spheres, so that the countries could demonstrate responsibility and help Afghanistan," he said, adding that the country’s economy "needs further support."

The Taliban spokesman stressed that Afghanistan "is playing an important role in the region’s security and stability" and the Taliban delegation plans to discuss corresponding matters in Moscow.

"Naturally, the conference will focus on economic and political issues, as well as on the problems of security in the region and in Afghanistan," Mujahid said.

The Taliban said earlier that their delegation to the consultations in Moscow would be led by Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi. Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and a number of other ministers will be among the delegation’s members.

The Moscow format was established in 2017 on the basis of the six-lateral mechanism of consultations between Russian, Afghan, Indian, Iranian, Chinese, and Pakistani special envoys.