Arab League's mission appreciates high level of organization at Russia's elections

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia's State Duma election campaign was held at a high level of organization and in accordance with the legal basis matching the universally recognized standards, the chief of the League of Arab State's mission of monitors at the State Duma elections, Jaber Habib Jaber, said at a meeting of the Central Election Commission on Monday.

"The League of Arab States' mission confirms that the election process at the State Duma elections was held at a high level of organization in accordance with Russia's regulatory basis, which matches the universally recognized standards and obligations in the process of organizing and holding elections."

Jaber said the mission expressed "satisfaction with good preparations for and organization of the voting process, as well as a calm and orderly climate at the elections."

"When the period reserved for protests expires and the final returns have been announced, the mission will release its final report, including detailed comments and recommendations, which will be submitted to the LAS Secretary-General, His Excellency Ahmed Abul Gheit and later dispatched to the Russian agencies concerned.

The elections of the 8th State Duma lasted for three days - September 17, 18 and 19. Alongside the elections of the lower house of parliament on the single voting day the heads of nine regions and 39 regional legislatures were elected.