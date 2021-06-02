{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin-Biden meeting in Geneva

Kremlin doubts that Russian-US summit may produce joint document

For the time being "there are no agreed documents", presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia doubts that the forthcoming summit meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden may produce some joint document, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

"We have very strong doubts on that score," he said in reply to a question.

"For the time being "there are no agreed documents," he added.

It is expected that the Russian and US presidents will meet in Geneva on June 16. It will be the first Russian-US summit meeting since Putin and the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, met in Helsinki in July 2018.

The Kremlin said that the Russian and US leaders would discuss the current state of bilateral relations and the outlook for their development, strategic stability and crucial issues on the international agenda, including cooperation in the struggle against the pandemic and the settlement of regional conflicts. On May 30, Biden said that among other things he would bring up the issue of human rights.

