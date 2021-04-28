Russia has capabilities to identify any invisible threat — Foreign Ministry official

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia’s technological capabilities make it possible to identify any attempts at cyber interference in the country’s internal affairs, Russia’s special presidential envoy for international cyber security cooperation, director of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Information Security, Andrei Krutskikh, told the media on Wednesday.

"Russia’s technological capabilities can see absolutely everything. It is naive to think that a great nuclear power, a strong power that the United States finds so scaring, may overlook something," he said when asked if the United States might take some "invisible measures" against Russia in retaliation for Moscow’s alleged cyberattacks.

At the end of march Bloomberg published extracts from an interview with US presidential national security advisor, Jake Sullivan. He said the Joe Biden administration was considering "seen and invisible" measures in retaliation for Russia’s alleged SolarWinds software hack.

On April 15, the United States imposed sanctions on Russia, saying that the decision was in response to the Russian intelligence’s complicity in hacking SolarWinds software and meddling in the US presidential election. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed these charges.