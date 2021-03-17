Britain’s decision to increase its nuclear potential harms global stability — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The British authorities’ decision to increase the country’s nuclear potential harms global stability, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

"We find it very regretful that Britain has selected the path of increasing the number of warheads. This decision harms international stability and strategic security," Peskov said.

He stressed that "some ephemerous threat allegedly coming from Russia was used as an excuse [for this decision]."

"Attempts to describe Russia as some threat are utterly unacceptable to us, because this is not true," Peskov said.