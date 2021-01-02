US ‘goes haywire’ with idea of its exceptionalism, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. The US has gone haywire with the idea of its exceptionalism, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday in an interview with the Youtube channel "Izolenta live."

"A nuclear power, a power that has gone haywire in recent years with the idea of its own exceptionalism, pulled out from many documents, treaties, international organizations that somehow got it within some international and legal norms. It’s like it shed all that. Maybe they will go back to some things now. But in any case, it [the US] <…> encouraged its population to think that they don’t owe anybody anything, that they should not obey anyone, not even the law or international rights," the diplomat said.

In 2018, Washington pulled out of UNESCO and the UN Human Rights Council. In 2019, the US unilaterally exited the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (the INF Treaty). Washington also announced its exit from the World Health Organization (WHO).