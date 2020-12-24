German accounting in support for White Helmets in Syria not transparent -Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The material support, provided by the Federal Foreign Office of Germany to the pseudo-humanitarian "White Helmets" organization, could be used not only for solving humanitarian problems in Syria, but for funding terrorists as well, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

Previously, the Foreign Office announced that it allocated 5 million euro aid for the organization.

"It remains unclear, for the German public as well, what part of those funds went to the support of cooperation between the pseudo-humanitarian crews with the jihadi terrorists in the northeastern Syria, […] whether this sum covers the solemn relocation of one of the White Helmets leaders Khalid al-Sarih from Jordan to Germany," the diplomat pointed out.

According to Zakharova, it is easy to get lost in the accounting of Germany’s sponsorship of the White Helmet.

"It becomes more and more difficult to draw a line between articles for support of various humanitarian tasks and various support for the terrorists, blatantly glorified by Berlin," the diplomat said.

The spokeswoman also pointed out that the German Foreign Office seeks to present the White Helmets to the Syrians as a symbol of hope.

"The German Foreign Ministry, apparently, completely tossed away all hesitation and more and more acts as the primary promoter and sponsor of the White Helmets," she concluded.