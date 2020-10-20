US plotting color revolution in Moldova after presidential polls — Russian intel chief

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The United States is plotting a color revolution in Moldova in case incumbent President Igor Dodon wins the presidential race, Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday.

"We see clearly now (following the developments in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan) that the Americans are plotting a revolutionary scenario for Moldova, which will elect its president in November. They are not satisfied with the incumbent head of state, Igor Dodon, who supports constructive relations with the CIS countries, including Russia," as follows from his statement posted by the service’s press office.

"Considering Dodon’s chances for victory as quite high, the US Department of State has tasked its embassy in Chisinau to incite the opposition to mass protests in case of his reelection demanding the results of voting be annulled. Non-government organizations and mass media outlets affiliated with the Americans are already propagating fake news about the authorities’ plans to falsify the voting," Naryshkin noted, adding that diplomats from the US embassy in Moldova are seeking to persuade law enforcers not to stop possible street protests and "side with the people."

"We have information that a team of US specialists in color revolutions is about to be seconded to Moldova. Their mission is quite clear," he noted.

He stressed that the United States continues to rudely interfere in domestic affairs of Moscow-leaning neighboring nations. "Blatant attempts to influence the post-election situation continue in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan," he said.

"We regret to say that the United States, so loudly condemning any external interference in America’s election race, has an elusive memory when it comes to Washington’s time-serving interests abroad. In such an event, such a notion as a foreign state’s sovereignty matters little. Definitely, America is above all," he noted.