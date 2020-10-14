Situation in Russian-US ties won’t change after November election, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian-US relations won’t drastically change after the US presidential election, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik, Komsomolskaya Pravda and Govorit Moskva radio stations.

"One thing we can be sure about is that the situation in our relations won’t drastically change. There may be some nuances in one direction or another," Lavrov said.

Meanwhile, Lavrov noted he did not know if there could be a further chill in bilateral Russian-US relations. "Maybe I don’t know. Only a pessimist says that it won’t be worse and an optimist says: "Maybe," the foreign minister said.

Lavrov noted that probably the defeated presidential candidate would accuse Russia of meddling in the US election. "That’s because both parties - the Republicans and Democrats - are now using as one of key arguments [the allegation] that the Russians seek to bring their rival to power," he noted.

Russia’s top diplomat recalled that Russia has turned into "one of key masters of America’s destiny."

"So why on earth should we spend money when we already have the authority?" Lavrov joked. The foreign minister recalled a statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia "will cooperate with the president and the administration that receives the Americans’ backing." "This is our principal position. Here I think we should not change anything," he said.

The 2020 United States elections are scheduled for November 3. Nationwide, American citizens will go to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. In addition, voters will head to the ballot boxes to decide on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections will be held.