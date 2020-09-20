Kremlin calls dialogue between Russian and Belarusian presidents ‘trust-based’

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described the dialogue between the Russian and Belarusian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, as rather trust-based.

"This dialogue is rather trust-based and at the same time it is very substantive. That’s because both know well the details of bilateral relations," Peskov said in an interview with the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that Putin and Lukashenko had "a long story of their dialogue." He recalled that the talks between the presidents are always held after the negotiations between the two countries’ delegations. "That’s why all the details of [the meeting of Putin and Lukashenko in Moscow] were prepared and worked out so that the presidents could discuss them at the highest level," he explained.

On September 14, Sochi hosted the talks between Putin and Lukashenko. The two leaders focused on the key issues of bilateral relations. The presidents held one-on-one talks for nearly four hours.