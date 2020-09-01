EU stance on Belarus violates principle of non-interference in domestic affairs — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The decisions of foreign ministries of the EU member states regarding the situation in Belarus run counter to the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs of a sovereign nation, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said in a comment issued on the ministry’s website Tuesday.

"The current developments in Belarus were discussed at the meeting of EU foreign ministers. Unfortunately, we note that the European Union did not refrain from attempts to influence the situation in this fraternal country. Instead of restraint and tact necessary to provide conditions for a broad nationwide dialogue, the preference was given to illegitimate unilateral sanctions," the comment reads.

Moreover, she continued, "there are increasingly loud calls for ramping up financial support for oppositional structures, including those receiving backing in European countries that neighbor Belarus." "This contradicts the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs of sovereign states set out in the Helsinki [Final] Act," Zakharova underlined.

In light of this, the diplomat voiced hope that the EU "will put their foreign policy in line with this and other basic principles of the broader European security."

The informal meeting of EU foreign ministers was held in Berlin on August 27-28, 2020.