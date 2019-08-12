PM Medvedev notes importance of combining potentials of Black Sea and Caspian regions

TURKMENBASHI, August 12. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at a meeting with Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov proposed discussing the opportunities offered by combining the potentials of the Black Sea and Caspian regions.

"Your visit here to the Caspian region is evidence of what you and I said today, that you can try to combine both the Black Sea potential and the Caspian potential, especially if it brings dividends to the governments and the people of our countries," he said at a meeting with Borisov on the sidelines of the first Caspian Economic Forum.

In turn, Borisov said he believes that Medvedev's participation in the Caspian Economic Forum guarantees the success of this event.

Address to the first Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan

The Caspian Sea region has huge tourism potential but new infrastructure should be built to explore it, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday, speaking at the first Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan

"Beautiful nature, the richest history and culture — all these make it possible for the Caspian Region to take a decent place among the most popular tourist destinations," Medvedev pointed out. "According to experts’ estimate, the Caspian seacoast can receive at least one million tourists annually, which is much more than now," the prime minister noted. "Nevertheless, much still has to be done in this regard, that is, building the missing infrastructure and creating a competitive tourism product, including sea cruises with visits to port cities," he added.