AI should be used in line with user control principle - expert

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence (AI) operators must have user control and be able to prevent wrong decisions with legal consequences made by the AI, Director of the Center for legal assistance to individuals in the digital environment Lyudmila Kurovskaya told TASS.

"The principle of user control must be applied while using artificial intelligence. The bottom line is that artificial intelligence operators have the liberty to disagree with the solution proposed by artificial intelligence and come up with their own. The ability of human operators to prevent erroneous judgments with legal repercussions produced by artificial intelligence is the principle of user control," she said.

According to Kurovskaya, only people should be held accountable for the repercussions of artificial intelligence judgments, including those responsible for the AI system's development, implementation, and use.

Today, Russian legislation has broad guidelines that apply to circumstances involving the use of artificial intelligence. Nonetheless, there is no specialized legislation on AI, not only in Russia but also globally, Chief legal expert at the General Radio Frequency Center Denis Sadovnikov told TASS.

According to the expert, because AI is now most commonly regarded as machine learning systems and other data-driven systems, it is critical to fully comply with data processing standards and subject rights. This is the current dominant worldwide perspective, not only in academics but also in practice.