Gazprom supplied 1 bln cubic meters of gas to China at prices higher than European in Q2

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Gazprom supplied 1 bln cubic meters of gas in the Q2 to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline at prices significantly higher than European, Head of Gazprom's Financial and Economic Department Alexander Ivannikov said during a conference call with investors.

"It is also worth noting that in the second quarter, Gazprom supplied about 1 billion cubic meters of gas to China via Power of Siberia gas pipeline at prices that significantly exceeded European prices. As the volume of gas supplies under the CNPC contract grows, the Chinese market will provide a more significant contribution to Gazprom's revenues and profits," Ivannikov said.