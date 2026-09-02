Two civilians killed, 16 injured in Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, September 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Belgorod Region 140 times over the past 24 hours, killing two civilians and injuring 16 others, the region’s acting governor, Alexander Shuvayev, reported on his Max channel.

"Two civilians were killed in targeted strikes by the terrorist Kiev regime in the Belgorodsky and Graivoronsky districts. <...> In addition, 16 people were injured in the city of Belgorod, as well as in the Belgorodsky, Rakityansky, and Shebekinsky districts. Two of them are in serious condition, the rest have moderate injuries. All necessary medical care is being provided," he wrote.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Belgorod Region 140 times, using artillery and multiple launch rocket systems nine times, and dropping explosives from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on nine other occasions. Belgorod, as well as the Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, Valuisky, Veidelevsky, Volokonovsky, Graivoronsky, Ivnyansky, Korochansky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Rakityansky, Rovenskoy, Starooskolsky, and Shebekinsky districts, were hit.

In addition, 143 Ukrainian drones were shot down and neutralized in the skies over the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours.