Death toll from landslide in China rises to 21

SHANGHAI, July 8. /TASS/. At least 21 people have died as a result of a landslide that occurred in the morning of July 7 in China's Gansu province, China Central Television reported.

As a result of the incident, 33 people were trapped under the rubble. The survivors and the deceased have already been extracted from the debris. Seven people were injured, and five were unharmed. The emergency occurred in the city of Longnan.

Summer in China is traditionally accompanied by heavy rains, typhoons, floods, and geological disasters. In 2025, direct economic losses from natural disasters in China amounted to 241.61 billion yuan ($34.5 billion). As a result of natural disasters, 763 people died or went missing.