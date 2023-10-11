Two people died after a drone attack in Belgorod — governor

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Rescuers recovered the bodies of two people from under the rubble of a house in Belgorod after an attack by a Ukrainian drone, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"To great sorrow, there are dead. Operational services recovered the bodies of two people from the rubble - a man and a woman. Presumably, there may be a child under the rubble. The rescue operation continues," Gladkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

Earlier the ambulance took two more victims of the attack to a local hospital. A man, who was injured as a result of falling drone debris is in a coma - he has burns to his respiratory tract, upper and lower extremities. Doctors assess the condition of the wounded woman as serious. She has a broken leg and a concussion. According to the head of the region, due to falling debris, one residential building was completely destroyed, two more were partially damaged, as well as three cars.

Earlier, Gladkov noted that in the Belgorod region, an air defense system shot down an aircraft-type UAV on approach to the city. As a result of falling debris, a private residential building caught fire.