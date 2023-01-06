Ukraine shells Donetsk exactly when ceasefire declared by Russia comes into effect

DONETSK, January 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled Donetsk at exactly 12:00 a.m. Moscow time, when the ceasefire declared by Russia came into effect. The fire came from 155 mm NATO artillery guns, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported on Friday.

"Six shells of 155 mm caliber were fired," the mission said in a message on its Telegram channel.

On Friday, the Ukrainian armed forces shelled Donetsk three times with heavy artillery before the ceasefire. As a result, more than 20 transformer substations were de-energized in the Petrovsky district and 2,102 subscribers were left without power.

On Thursday, the Kremlin press service reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed that a ceasefire regime be imposed along the entire line of contact in the zone of the special military operation from 12:00 on January 6 until 24:00 on January 7. Later, the Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoygu issued a corresponding order. In their turn, the Ukrainian authorities reacted negatively to the idea of a Christmas ceasefire.