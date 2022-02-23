FSB foils terror act plotted by supporters of Ukraine’s Right Sector in Crimea

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) foiled a terror act in an Orthodox church in Crimea plotted by supporters of Ukraine’s Right Sector extremist group (outlawed in Russia) and detained six people, the FSB press office told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Federal Security Service foiled a terrorist act in the Republic of Crimea. As a result of measures taken, the security forces detained six Russian nationals who are supporters of the Ukrainian Right Sector extremist group and who were plotting to detonate an improvised explosive device in one of Orthodox churches in the region with the aim of intimidating the population," the press office reported.

In the garage of one of the apprehended individuals, the FSB seized components for making an explosive with striking elements and explosive substances, the press office said.

"In the radicals’ communications devices, the FSB found instructions for their production and correspondence with the discussion of the plotted terror attack also proving the detainees’ complicity in the propaganda of the radical ideology in the Internet," the press office added.

The FSB operatives also seized the paraphernalia of the Right Sector, it said.