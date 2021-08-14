Several bodies of tourists found near crashed helicopter in Kamchatka

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 14. /TASS/. Several bodies of tourists have been found near the hull of a helicopter that crashed in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Thursday, the press service of the regional emergencies ministry department said in a statement on Saturday.

"At the moment, a deepwater submersible managed to locate a hull of the helicopter, lying about 500 meters away from the shore, at the depth of 110 meters. Several bodies of missing tourists were found lying next to the hull. The issue of raising them to the surface is now being solved," the department said in a statement.

It is yet unknown how many bodies were found.

On August 12, a Mi-8 helicopter of the Vityaz-Aero Airline carrying three crewmembers and 13 passengers crashed into a lake in the Kronotsky Nature Reserve in Kamchatka. Eight people were rescued while eight have been listed as missing for the second day in a row. Investigators have opened a criminal case into the crash.