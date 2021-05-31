Analysis of Amur vessel incident completed, decision expected during the week

TOKYO, May 31. /TASS/. The proceedings on the incident with the collision of the Russian trawler Amur with the Japanese fishing schooner are generally completed, the Japanese prosecutor's office is expected to make a decision this week, the Russian Consulate General in Sapporo told TASS.

"Investigations into the incident with the collision of the Amur vessel and the Japanese schooner have been generally completed. The documents are being submitted to the prosecutor's office. It is expected to make a decision this week," the source said.

The Consul General of the Russian Federation in Sapporo Sergey Marin also told TASS that the captain and ship owner of the Amur had applied for consular assistance.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, 23 km off the coast of Hokkaido. Three of the five-crew-member Hokko Maru No. 8 boat died as a result of the collision. Two survivors were brought onshore, they are not in any life-threatening danger. According to the Russian Embassy in Japan, the Amur trawler was directed to Mombetsu port after the incident.