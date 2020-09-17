Turkish military shell Syria’s Tell Rifaat north of Aleppo, reports say

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Turkish artillery shelled the outskirts of Syria’s Tell Rifaat north of Aleppo, which is currently under control of the Syrian Army, Al Hadath TV channel reported Thursday.

According to the report, the Turkish Armed Forces fired guns and mortars from the positions at the border areas, which are a part of the security zone, established by Ankara in northern Syria.

The shelling caused material damage to the civilians’ houses. There have been no reports of casualties yet. The Syria forces did not fire in response.

This is the area where the Kurdish People’s Defense Forces (HPG) operate, conducting raids against the Turkish military and Syrian opposition fighting on their side. On Tuesday, at least nine died and 40 were injured in an explosion in the nearby Afrin.

Since 2017, Turkey conducted three military operations in Syria: the Euphrates Shield, the Olive Branch, and the Peace Spring. As a result, a buffer security zone has been established between the cities of Azaz and Jarabulus north of Aleppo; the city of Afrin was occupied and border areas north of Euphrates were taken under control.