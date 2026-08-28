Sugar price on exchange hits April 2025 high

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts for sugar with delivery in October 2026 on London’s ICE has surpassed 18.5 cents per pound for the first time since April 8, 2025, according to trade data.

As of 10:54 a.m. Moscow time (7:54 a.m. GMT) the price of sugar futures was up by 2.58% at 18.66 cents per pound, having moved to negative territory by 3:20 p.m. Moscow time (12:20 p.m. GMT) to 17.94 cents per pound (-1.37%).

The price of sugar futures fell to 13.46 cents per pound this February first since October 2020.