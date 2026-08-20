Russia is China’s most reliable supplier of energy sources — Russian senator

KAZAN, August 20. /TASS/. Russia is China’s most reliable supplier of energy sources, and Beijing is interested in the supplies, Andrey Denisov, first deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, told TASS.

"Look what is happening amid the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz: oil supplies from our country to China grew by 92% in the first seven months. This fact speaks for itself: China is interested in reliable sources of energy. Russia is probably the most reliable supplier China currently has," Denisov said on the sidelines of the Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation forum.

The 4th International Forum Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation is taking place in Kazan from August 16 to 19. Its business program includes 51 business sessions in 19 areas. Among the forum’s participants are more than 200 major companies from China. Discussions cover such areas as artificial intelligence, unmanned technologies, logistics, and new joint projects. The program also includes the first Russian-Chinese symposium on healthcare technologies and a Russia China Expo exhibition.

TASS is the general media partner of the forum.