X5 retailer’s Q2 2026 revenue rises by 9.9% to $16.54 bln

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Revenue of X5, which operates the Pyaterochka, Perekrestok, and Chizhik retail chains, increased by 9.9% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026, reaching 1.29 trillion rubles ($16.54 bln), according to a company statement.

Pyaterochka’s net retail revenue rose by 7.6% to 993.1 bln rubles ($12.73 bln). Perekrestok’s net retail revenue reached 138.9 bln rubles ($1.78 bln), up 6.5%, while Chizhik’s net retail revenue increased by 29.8% to 134.8 bln rubles ($1.73 bln).

Revenue from the company’s digital businesses increased by 25.4% year-on-year to 85.7 bln rubles ($1.10 bln). Like-for-like (LFL) sales rose by 4.2% year-on-year, while LFL traffic increased by 1.2%.

The total number of stores increased by 8.6%, with 466 new outlets opened, including 254 convenience stores, 8 supermarkets, and 204 hard discounters.

X5 is Russia’s leading food retailer, operating Pyaterochka convenience stores, Perekrestok supermarkets, and Chizhik hard discounters. X5 also holds a leading position in e-commerce, with its digital operations conducted through X5 Digital. As of June 30, 2026, X5 operated 30,604 stores (26,004 Pyaterochka, 1,004 Perekrestok, and 3,596 Chizhik locations), as well as 7,241 outlets participating in the Okolo franchising program, 85 distribution centers, and 7,465 company-owned trucks across Russia.