India sharply increases US LNG imports in May

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. India, one of the world's largest importers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), increased its LNG imports by 3% in May 2026, including doubling purchases from the United States to replace reduced supplies from the Middle East, according to data from the country's Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

India imported 2.24 mln metric tons of LNG in May (3.4% more than a year earlier and 20% more than in April 2026), valued at $1.36 bln. The largest suppliers were the United States (846,000 metric tons), Oman (344,000 metric tons), and Nigeria (334,000 metric tons).

India also purchased 269,000 metric tons of LNG from Angola and 199,000 metric tons from Trinidad and Tobago. All other suppliers delivered less than 100,000 metric tons each during the month.

Middle Eastern countries (Qatar, the UAE, and Oman) accounted for 18.2% of India's LNG imports in May, down from 21.9% in April. In early March, Qatar suspended LNG production following Iranian airstrikes. The United Arab Emirates has also faced constraints in transporting its LNG due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Nevertheless, the UAE was able to complete several deliveries to India in May.

Overall, India imported 10.2 mln metric tons of LNG in January-May 2026, up 2.3% from the same period a year earlier.