South Korea is becoming key supplier of military equipment to EU — expert

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Republic of Korea is significantly expanding its military manufacturing presence in Europe and is emerging as a key supplier of military equipment to European Union countries, according to Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).

"Currently, the construction of the Hanwha Defense plant in Romania is in its final stages. This facility will enable the local production of K9 high-precision artillery systems, as well as K10 transport and loading vehicles. Similarly, Hyundai Rotem is establishing a production plant in Poland to manufacture the Black Panther main battle tank. South Korea is effectively becoming a major supplier to the defense ministries of European nations and is vying for a substantial share of the budgets allocated for modernizing the armed forces of EU member states," Stepanov told TASS.

He highlighted that Romania and Poland are of particular strategic interest to Seoul, as they serve as military-industrial and technological hubs, facilitating the subsequent export of armored vehicles and advanced artillery to countries across Eastern and Northern Europe.

Furthermore, Stepanov noted that Seoul is also aiming to access EU funds designated not only for rearmament efforts but also for the development of new military units in Finland and the Baltic states.