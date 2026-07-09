Orlan-10, Orlan-30 UAVs being upgraded based on special military op experience — STC

KAZAN, July 9. /TASS/. The Orlan-10 and Orlan-30 unmanned aerial vehicles are being upgraded to account for the changing situation in the special military operation in Ukraine, a representative of the Special Technology Center (STC) told TASS on the sidelines of the Drone Expo 2026 International Unmanned Aerial Systems Exhibition.

"Absolutely," he said, answering a question about whether the Orlan-10 and Orlan-30 unmanned aerial vehicles are being modernized based on the special military operation experience.

The STC representative noted that many things "respond to or keep pace with the challenges posed by the adversary."

"It’s an ongoing process," he concluded.