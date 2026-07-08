Price of Brent oil up above $78 per barrel on ICE first since June 23

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for September 2026 delivery on London’s ICE has risen above $78 per barrel for the first time since June 23, 2026, according to trade data.

As of 11:17 a.m. Moscow time (8:17 a.m. GMT), the Brent price was up by 4.42% at $77.44 a barrel, having surpassed $77 per barrel first since June 23. As of 11:21 a.m. Moscow time (8:21 a.m. GMT), the price of Brent was up by 4.75% reaching $77.68 per barrel.

As of 11:25 a.m. Moscow time (8:25 a.m. GMT), the price of Brent rose above $78 per barrel also for the first time since June 23 as it traded at $78.16 per barrel (+5.39%). Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for August 2026 delivery was up by 5.42% at $74.26 per barrel.