Russian pipeline gas supplies to EU gain 5% in 1H — IEA

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia increased its pipeline gas supplies to the European Union by 5%, or 0.4 bln cubic meters (bcm), in the first half of the year, according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Gas Market Report.

"Russia’s piped gas supplies to the European Union grew by 5% (or 0.4 bcm) y-o-y in H1 2026. Russian exports to Turkey fell by 4% (or 0.4 bcm) y-o-y in the first five months of 2026," the report said.

The share of Russian piped gas in Europe’s gas demand stood at an estimated 8% in H1 2026, the agency noted.

That said, pipeline gas supplies from Russia to Europe are expected to decrease in the second half of the year due to restrictions on Russian gas imports under short-term contracts that came into force in June.