Russia increases LNG exports by 8% in 1H — IEA

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia increased its exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 8% (or by 2 bln cubic meters) in the first half of this year, according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Gas Market Report.

"Russia’s LNG exports increased by around 8% (or 2 bln cubic meters) y-o-y in H1 2026. Growth was largely driven by stronger gas deliveries to European markets (up by 18% y-o-y)," the report said.

Russia remains the second-largest supplier of LNG to Europe. The bulk of European LNG imports from Russia goes to Belgium, France, and Spain.