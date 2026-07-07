Russia expects EAEU-Indonesia FTA procedures to be completed by end-2026

YEKATERINBURG, July 7. /TASS/. Russia hopes that formal procedures within the EAEU member states for the entry into force of the free trade agreement (FTA) with Indonesia will be completed by the end of the year, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said at the Innoprom exhibition.

"An additional factor for this diversification of trade turnover will undoubtedly be the free trade agreement we recently signed between the Eurasian Economic Union and Indonesia. Incidentally, Russia recently ratified it, and we expect that all formal procedures will be completed in all countries by the end of the year, and that starting next year, our trade will receive an additional boost thanks to this agreement," he said.

The free trade regime will simplify regulatory procedures, reduce costs for Russian and Indonesian businesses by lowering tariff and non-tariff barriers, and stimulate trade growth, the minister noted.

In December 2025, the EAEU countries signed a free trade agreement with Indonesia. Andrey Slepnev, Minister for Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission, previously reported that the tariff reduction would affect approximately $3 billion in bilateral trade in absolute terms. Trade between the countries is expected to double within the next three to five years after the agreement comes into force.

The 16th Innoprom International Industrial Exhibition is being held from July 6 to 9 in Yekaterinburg. The partner country is the Republic of Indonesia. The organizers are the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Sverdlovsk Region. The operator is Formika Event. TASS is the event's general news agency.