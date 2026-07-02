Construction of a bridge between Russia’s Amur Region, China to take 4 years — governor

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, July 2. /TASS/. The construction of a bridge between the Amur Region (Jalingda settlement, Skovorodinsky District) and China (Mohe Urban District, Heilongjiang Province) and related infrastructure may take 4 years, the press service of the regional government said after an on-site meeting chaired by the governor of the Amur Region, Vasily Orlov.

"We expect that this year the optimal model will be determined, and the main agreements will be reached at the intergovernmental level. After that, the main stage of implementation will begin. The construction of such a facility, based on experience, takes about four years," said Orlov.

"One more issue being considered is a model of project implementation. There is an example of the Blagoveshchensk-Heihe bridge built within the framework of a concession agreement. Such scenario can be used when building the Jalingda-Mohe bridge. Funds of the state or private investors are among the possible options. Issues of the timeline for construction and further operation of the bridge are also discussed," the governor added.