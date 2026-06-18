Russian stock market falls at start of trading session

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing a decline at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan exchange rate is rising.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices had fallen by 0.8% to 2,465.11 and 1,067.47 points, respectively. The yuan rose by 4.6 kopecks to.826 rubles.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index decline had accelerated to 2,463.22 points (-0.88%), while the RTS index stood at 1,066.65 points (-0.88%). Meanwhile, the yuan rose to 10.8525 rubles (+7.25 kopecks).