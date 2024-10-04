Annual contribution of special economic zones to Russia's GDP to reach around $12.55 bln

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The contribution of special economic zones to the Russian economy is estimated at 1.2 trillion rubles ($12.55 bln) per year, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"I believe that this [special economic zones] is a very effective tool for attracting investments, these are modern high-tech production facilities. We also plan to further expand the existing special economic zones and are considering plans to create ten new special economic zones," he said.

Speaking about the effectiveness of this tool, Novak noted that the total volume of investments declared by residents is 6.2 trillion rubles ($64.83 bln), including 2 trillion rubles ($20.91 bln) that have already been invested. "We see around 1.2 trillion rubles per year in the total GDP, this is the contribution of special economic zones to GDP," he said.