BARNAUL, August 25. /TASS/. Capital outflow from Russia is projected at $90 bln by the end of this year, which is almost 2.5 times lower than last year when $217 bln flew from the country, VEB.RF Chief Economist Andrey Klepach told a forum.

"Capital outflow is there. Our projection is that around $90 bln will flow from the country this year, which is lower than last year when $217 [bln] left [Russia]," he said.

Funds received from exports are partially placed overseas, Klepach added.