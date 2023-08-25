No plans to transfer EEF venue because of heavy rains

VLADIVOSTOK, August 25. /TASS/. Heavy rains in Vladivostok have not affected the timeframe for the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and no plans are in place to shift its dates, the press service of the government of the Primorye Region told TASS.

"None so far," the press service said, answering the question whether plans are in place to postpone the forum because of storm rains in Vladivostok.

Preparations for the forum are underway in line with the approved roadmap, the city administration’s press service noted.

Two shower rains bore down on the city this week.

EEF is to take place in Vladivostok from September 10 to 13, 2023.